REMINDER – Job Fair at City Hall on February 6th

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Employee Relations, in partnership with Social X, will host its 2020 City Hall Career Fair on Thursday February 6th, 2020 from 11AM-2PM at Milwaukee’s City Hall, 200 E Wells St, Milwaukee WI. This event is open to the public.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start or a new direction, career seekers will find a wealth of exciting information regarding opportunities to work for the City of Milwaukee. More than 20 City departments, including the Department of Administration, the City Attorney’ Office, the Department of City Development, City Treasurer’s Office, the Common Council/City Clerk, the Election Commission, the Department of Employee Relations, the Employee’s Retirement System, the Fire and Police Commission, the Milwaukee Public Library, the Department of Neighborhood Services, and the Department of Public Works, will provide information regarding entry- level positions and career paths in areas including forestry, engineering, , public health and the trades. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with City hiring managers regarding their respective departments and how to prepare for a career with the City.

Workshops offered hourly from 12PM-3PM will feature information on:

City benefits and the job application process

What is it like to work for the City of Milwaukee

Workforce barrier breakers and employability resources

For more information on City of Milwaukee employment, visit city.milwaukee.gov/DER

Information on Social X can be found at socialxmke.com

Reasonable accommodations, of an auxiliary aid or service required due to a disability, for a City of Milwaukee event will be provided upon request. Contact the City of Milwaukee ADA Coordinator, 414-286-3475 or [email protected] as soon as possible but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.

Please RSVP at mkecareerfair2020.eventbrite.com

Questions? Contact the Department of Employee Relations: 414-286-2963 or [email protected].

The City of Milwaukee is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to developing a diverse workforce to serve the community. Work not only for the City of Milwaukee but to work On the City of Milwaukee!