Rep. Robyn Vining To Host Town Hall on Child Sex Trafficking Prevention

WAUWATOSA – Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) announced her next Topical Town Hall about preventing child sex trafficking. This is part of her new initiative called Topical Town Halls — these non-partisan town halls will focus on distinct topics and will occur this winter and spring throughout the 14th Assembly District. Details of the town hall:

Topical Town Hall – Child Sex Trafficking

Thursday, January 30th

7:00 – 8:30 PM

Fisher Building – Conference Room C

12121 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

From the suburbs, cities, & rural areas, human trafficking happens in all 72 counties in Wisconsin. Join us to learn more about the issue & how to protect your children.

This town hall features a presentation by Jarrett Luckett, Executive Director of Exploit No More, an organization that focuses on ending child sex trafficking in the Milwaukee area by increasing awareness and prevention, advocating for better laws and services, and meeting the basic needs of victims as they are coming out of exploitation.

This event is offered as an educational opportunity for constituents by the office of Rep. Vining – Constituent Services. RSVP recommended to [email protected].

Rep. Vining represents the 14th Assembly District, which includes parts of Brookfield, Wauwatosa, and Milwaukee. For more information, visit Rep. Vining’s website here.