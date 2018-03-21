Reparations for 40 Million African Americans finally possible thanks to a new cryptocurrency called Sankofa Black Gold

Sankofa Black Gold cryptocurrency is poised to enrich and empower 1.25 billion African people worldwide by 2020

MENLO PARK, CA (BlackNews.com) — After centuries of reckless disregard for the continent of Africa and its 1.25 billion African people worlwide, Sankofa Black Gold has finally come up with a way to fix some of the damage and provide new economic empowerment to them – including the 40 million African Americans who live in the United States.

When asked by reporters, “How and why?”, a spokesperson for the company, James Mason, the developer, went on to explain: “We’ve known for several years something needed to change in order for us to right the wrongs from America’s past and begin to move forward. From around 1619 to 1865 (a period of 246 years), slavery reared its ugly head and became the modern day ‘Gold Rush’ and tech boom combined in some.”

He continued, “Free labor flourished and was great for the economy and made lots of folks very rich. However, millions of African people paid a significantly heavy price for more than 5 generations of newly seasoned slaves.”

“Restoring some of the damage done to millions of African people worldwide, will require ‘all hands on deck’ for this monumental, yet achievable task.”

He added, “But make no mistake about it, we can do this. And we are committed to leading the restoration effort, which we expect will take roughly 5 years and cost around $100 billion dollars. Today, we have a wonderful opportunity to rebuild what has been destroyed culturally, emotionally, financially, morally, spiritually and otherwise with this blockchain technology.

Operating on a ‘Level Playing Field,’ Mason believes that we can help restore Africa and African people to its rightful beauty again.

On April 2, 2018, his company will begin the long anticipated start-up and roll-out of its new ERC-20 multi-functional token on the Ethereum Network called Sankofa Black Gold (SBG).

A spokesperson for the company says, “Sankofa Black Gold will be releasing roughly one billion coins at between 2 – 10 cents apiece during 5 levels of pre-sales, over a 10 day period. (2 cents every other day for 10 days.)” After that, they open to the general public for trading right around 10-12 cents each coin.

The company also alluded to an ‘A’ list celebrity spokesperson, but said it could not give any more details until it was official. However, he has promised to keep the media informed.

Mason went on to say, “We as a company are guided by a fundamental principle shared with us by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, who so eloquently said: ‘We are the change that we seek.'”

Mason continued, “We are ever reminded of that principle … And we as a company shall never forget those words … they may be our ticket to the ‘promised land’.”

For more details and/or to inquire about Sankofa Black Gold, visit www.sankofa-black-gold.com