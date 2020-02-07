Representative Myers’ Black History Month Event

Representative Myers will be hosting an event to honor Black History Month titled: A Night with the Oshkosh 94 on February 10th from 6-730p at Villard Library in Milwaukee. The event will be a panel discussion with members of the Oshkosh 94 in which they will go into detail about November 21, 1968 also known as Black Thursday. Black Thursday has been deemed one of the first civil rights protests in the state of the Wisconsin. Last year, Representative Myers presented each member of the Oshkosh 94 with a plaque, honoring them for their courage. Click Here for the official flyer for the event.