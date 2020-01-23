Representative Myers regarding Governor Evers’ State of the State Address

Tonight, Governor Tony Evers delivered his State of the State address to the people of Wisconsin. Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement on the Governor’s speech:

“It was refreshing to hear Governor Evers’ State of the State address. In his address, he outlined the successes and challenges faced in his first year as governor as well as his plans for the immediate future. I applaud Governor Evers for creating a Task Force on Student Debt. Because of looming student debt, millennials and other young adults are struggling to purchase homes and support families. I hope the task force will tackle the issues of predatory lending by for-profit colleges and other abusive practices to protect Wisconsinites struggling with student loan debt. As a person with substantial student loan debt, I understand the frustration that comes from having loans balloon with compounding interest. Young adults are stifled because of the debt and are having to wait longer to make significant purchases and start families which was not the case for prior generations. Student debt should not be a life sentence but for many in our state it is.

I was excited to hear about the upcoming special session to address agriculture. Serving on the Agriculture Committee, allows me the opportunity to showcase and educate others on the expansion of urban farming. In order for our state to move forward, urban as well as rural communities must work together to expand the economic interests of our state. Governor Evers’ plan to connect farmers beyond the traditional scope of agriculture is a step in the right direction. I am hopeful at the prospects of both rural and urban farmers working together to increase hemp production, agribusiness manufacturing and expanding the accessibility of fresh produce to communities who live in food deserts.

I also support the Governor’s foresight on redistricting. The Governor’s redistricting plan would also impact our entire state but most importantly communities of color. In the state legislature, minority representation dropped significantly due to partisan gerrymandering, resulting in only twelve members of color serving in the entire legislature. I intend to support every measure possible that will allow Wisconsinites the ability to choose their representatives, instead of political patronage choosing for them.

In all, I am confident in the governor’s plans to move Wisconsin forward, and I am hopeful that all members of the legislature will heed the call of the people of Wisconsin to put partisan politics aside and do the work of moving the needle for residents of our state.”