Representative Young to Host Community Form on Stolen Cars

MADISON – State Representative Leon Young (D-Milwaukee) When asked about the stolen car issues in Milwaukee, Rep. Young responded, “The rise in car thefts, carjacking and sometime fatal injury to innocent citizens of Milwaukee, I feel it’s time we take action in arresting this very serious issue.”

The public is crying out for something to be done swiftly and authoritatively by law makers , social service agencies as well as employers regarding the rising problem of stolen cars or “stollies” as they are sometimes called. Do we need more stringent laws? Is employment or counseling of the perpetrators an issues? Join us as we tackle these tough questions in an attempt to resolve this stolen car issue. Everyone is welcome to attend and voice there opiions.

Rep. Young will be the moderator for a COMMUNITY FORUM ON “STOLLIES” (Stolen Cars).

MONDAY, APRIL 30 at 5-7 p.m.

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES (DNR Building) Enter through back parking lot

2300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

(414) 514-1500 Rep. Young Office Contact #

Frank discussion on the root causes of this theft practice and exploring ways to arrest the trend.

Invited panelist:

State Senator Lena C. Taylor (D-Milwaukee) 4thSenate District

Bianca Williams, Founder/President, Cry For Help Foundation

Torre “Toe Joe” Johnson, Sr., Founder, X-Men United Organization

Everyone is welcome to attend.