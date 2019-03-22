Residents Can Still Donate Baby Supplies for the It Takes a Village Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair

A reminder from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey:

Residents can still donate baby supplies to benefit the It Takes a Village: Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair. Planned in conjunction with Awareness for World Doula Month, donations will provide resources for expecting mothers and families.

WHAT: Baby supplies donations that include diapers, baby blankets, hygiene kits,

dye/perfume -free laundry detergent, dye/perfume free baby soap, wipes, Desitin, A&D ointment, saline nasal spray, nose suction device, breast pumps, breast pads, onesies, bibs, bottles, gift cards, and wipes.

WHERE: City Hall, 200 E. Wells Street

Bins for donation drop-offs can be found in the first floor rotunda

The baby shower and resource fair will take place at The Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here: https://milwaukeenns.org/2019/02/27/it-takes-a-village-community-baby-shower-resource-fair/