Resolution creating Women’s Week on Community & Economic Development Committee agenda

A resolution declaring March 9-13, 2020, to be ‘Women’s Week’ in the City of Milwaukee will be before the Common Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee today – Wednesday, December 4.

File # 191310, sponsored by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and co-sponsored by Alderwoman Chantia Lewis and Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, would establish the first ever Women’s Week within the city. The designation would align with International Women’s Day which is recognized annually on March 8.

“Communities across the country celebrate women in their own way, and it is time for Milwaukee to join in and officially recognize and appreciate the remarkable contributions women make to our city,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “I look forward to discussing this item at the Community and Economic Development committee meeting as we work to make Women’s Week a reality.”

The meeting will occur at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in meeting room 301-B, and can be viewed on the City Channel on channel 25 for Time Warner Cable customers, channel 99 for AT&T U-Verse customers, or online at Milwaukee.gov/citychannel.