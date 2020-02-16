Rhythm & Floetry by Lisa Brown Featured Some of City’s Top Talent

Rhythm and Floetry was an event that literally brought, various rhythmic sounds from local artist of all genres, and poetry that flowed so smooth it had to change its name.

The event was put on by Lisa Brown, a local entrepreneur who owns the clothing line Smooth Apparel. Brown also started the Inspire A Generation Foundation, thats committed to inspiring the youth to chase their dreams, and utilize their talents.

Brown would also inspire adults, by providing a platform for those around the city to showcase theirs. “I have a passion for connecting people to their passions.” Words from brown when I ask her the motivation for the event. Held at Muse 33, the setting was perfect, as guest could admire the art on the walls, under a dim and sensual lighting. Of course their was music, to the sounds of artist such as Tae Spears, Curtis A Farrows Acf Gospel Fest finalist J Cain. A Duo of Chino and Gem Also electrified the stage, their were so many talented individuals. The event also had comedy unofficially, from the events co host known as Yp Dino, and unofficially by the comedian Andrew Shaw.

Brown plans to extend the event to Atlanta, Texas among other places, thank you the artist I enjoyed myself as well of the other guest judging by their smiles.