Rickey Smiley Gets Hammered By Facebook User for Making Joke About A Black Woman

In many different cultures, skin color plays a huge role in the categorization of beauty. For some odd and unknown reason, individuals, young and old prefer lighter complected people over darker complected people.

The ethnicity and culture of black woman has always been sabotaged when side by side to anything 50 shades lighter. As a culture that came from years and years of cruel treatment inflicted by slave owners, it seems as if the self hate grew along with each generation.

Brainwashed, or programmed rather, to think that if you’re lighter you are superior to that of someone who is darker complected, our culture has mistakenly adopted the mindset in which we were set up to have. Not only do our people hate themselves, which results in bleaching hair or bleaching skin to mirror that of our lighter brothers and sisters, we’ve also turned color into competition.

Together we stand but divided we fall. It is the saying, “The only way to tear down a house, is to start from the inside,” in which this article will be strongly referenced.

For Example:

Rickey Smiley would be considered an “in house” individual, which means the support and encouragement of him and his platform should be utilized to uplift his people, male or female.

Smiley, a radio personality and comedian, recently made a joke about a black woman (of no one in particular). The joke went as follows:

“A dark skinned woman walked in my kitchen once and the skillet started laughing.”

Now, it wasn’t too long before this, that Smiley’s son, Malik Smiley, was in hot water for making a statement about him not being attracted to black women. Only to later apologize in a statement that read:

“I really did not mean it in that way,” Malik said. “He gives me a script and I say exactly what’s off that script. They told me to say that. I did not say that. They must have cut this out — I said that I had bad experiences with a lot of Black females and I just want to try something different… I copied exactly what they told me to say.”

Even if the [producers] instructed Malik to say what he said, Rickey Smiley stated (before he knew it was scripted) that what his son said was inappropriate and that he didn’t like it. Well now, I guess it’s Malik’s turn to tell his dad the same thing.

The statement that Rickey made was aired on the radio talk show this past week and it disturbed a lot of people, including Facebook user Esha Jordan.

In a Facebook live video, Jordan, speaks out against the inappropriate and offensive joke that Smiley said live on air.

(Please be aware, this video contains strong suggestive language)

Jordan shares that black men are always saying unpleasant things about dark skinned women.

In the midst of this, there were a few nay sayers in the matter.

The comment above is understandable as far as men liking a certain preference just because you’re black, doesn’t mean you have to like/date black woman, but the joke didn’t say anything about Rickey’s preference. He is intentionally and knowingly making a joke about a black woman in comparison to a black skillet.

More comments:

Now, I am not one to point the finger but the only person who truly knows the intent of the joke, is Mr. Smiley himself. Although he may have offended many dark skinned women, or just black women in general, if there were ever a possibility that his intentions were not to hurt or discomfort anyone, it would be hard to believe.

As a public figure, well known in this racist and privileged society that we live in, the content of the joke should have been considered. The sensitivity of skin color within the black community, as well as outside, is at an all time high and somethings you just don’t say, out of respect and consideration of those you may offend.

Let us not forget, Rickey Smiley is a public figure. What he does and says on live television or radio air says a lot about what he thinks and feels about society, culture and other everyday topics including black women and skillets.

There are obviously multiple takes on this topic. Feel free to leave a comment and let us know: Was Rickey Smiley’s Joke inappropriate? Should people feel offended by what he said or allow it to be overlooked?

Sources: Courtney (Lisa A La Mode), John Justice (BET)