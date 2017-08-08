Rihanna Navy Attack!: Singer Chris Brown is Under Fire After Commenting on Rihanna’s Crop Over Photo in Barbados

It’s not very often that you hear about someone physically abusing their significant other, only to turn around, long after and comment under their picture as if everything were ok.

Well, theres a first time for everything in the wonderful world of Hollywood. Chris Brown has stirred up some commotion after commenting on Rihanna’s Barbados 2017 Crop Over photo.

Even if the two were over the 2009 fight, everyone else wasn’t. When it comes to celebrities and their die hard fans, there’s forgiveness and then there’s the Navy… The Rihanna Navy to be exact and they have come to take down Chris Brown.

If you don’t remember, Brown plead guilty to felony assault of his then girlfriend, singer Rihanna; he was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service.

Ever since that horrid incident, Rihanna and Brown have done an impeccable job at keeping their distance while simultaneously remaining cordial.

But for some reason, a boundary has been crossed and Rihanna Navy wasted no time addressing the issue.

RiRi just recently broke the internet after posting a photo of herself in her Crop Over outfit in Barbados. She received all but too much love from her friends as well as her ex boyfriend Chris Brown.

Some fans viewed Brown’s comment as pure admiration. Others have yet to let go of that sad and intense night when the former couple fell out.

See reactions to the post below (some posts contain suggestive language)

Looks like Chris Brown should watch his comments. But…

Sources: The Grio