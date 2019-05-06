Rise and shine. It’s time to get the kids off to school and go to work. Of course, this may be the last thing you want to do, but duty calls, right? The beginning of the week has arrived and it’s time to start it off the right way!

It’s Monday! Some people feel this is the toughest day of the week. They call themselves having the “Monday blues.” But you know what? This is the best Monday a person could ever have, you know why? Because as long as we’re breathing we have another chance at getting things right.

Yes, last week felt like a complete bummer. It seemed like everything that could have went wrong, went wrong. Granted it may have but what’s most important is that today is a new day.

Today, it’s super important to tell yourself you will not be defeated by the week. Tell yourself you are going to conquer all of your goals. Tell yourself that this week is yours. I mean it really is.

This week vow to stay positive; vow to take care of something that you’ve been procrastinating about. The glass is half full not half empty. Everything that goes wrong only makes you wiser. It’s just a learning experience. After all nobody is perfect.

Plan this week out and fill it with fun activities. Make time for you to relax. Plan a day with the kids. Get out of your typical routine and spice it up a bit. Go somewhere you haven’t been before. Find out what new businesses are open around the city. Go check them out. Monday’s go best when you know you have something fun to look forward to.

And I get it. You’re tired, you want to stay in bed, you need a day off, but when you begin to fill your week with things that you actually want to do, you’re going to feel a little more energized. A positive mindset is everything and what you do with your time is critical.

So, instead of feeling like woe is me. Take charge of this week. Kick this week’s butt! Keep knocking out those goals. Keep working hard. Reward yourself for all of your hard work. Have some fun with the kids. Treat yourself because you deserve it.

No matter what last week looked like, dedicate yourself to a better week. Expect the unexpected. Be proactive. Brake the cycle and win it all this week. After all, YOU have the power to do so. Plus, you were made for this.