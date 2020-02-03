Rising Talent Gets Free Professional Education

Milwaukee is becoming increasingly popular for its musical talent. We have obvious stars over the years such as, Speech “Todd Thomas,” R&B star Tank, and many other household names. Despite the success of these artist, the notoriety for our city as musical powerhouse seems to fluctuate over the years leaving artist frustrated. There are many factors that contribute to it, one being artist management.

Backline Mke is a educational organization with its focus on music. They frequently collaborate with 88nine radio Fm, to provide quarterly workshops to Educate artist on the music business. Backline Mke is a educational organization with its focus on music. They frequently collaborate with 88nine radio Fm, to provide quarterly workshops to Educate artist on the music business.

Saturday they held their 7th workshop title artist management, in which professional managers and executives came to share their knowledge.

88nine radio station was the site of the session , and the house was packed with artist of all skill sets and sounds, ranging from new artist to rising stars like Kaylee Crossfire of Netflix Rhythm and Flow.

The panel provided their musical journeys, while attendees enjoyed a buffet of free food.

Being an artist myself I appreciated the time spent to bring theses educational sessions to our city, and enjoyed the time I spent. Let us continue to shine light on our city.