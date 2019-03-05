Road To Adulting: Another Installment in The P.E.A.K/ L.IT Collaborative Series

When I was a freshman in High school, it had only been a year since action figures and other toys had my attention. My peers were already rushing adulthood with the way that they dressed, and their rebellious “I can do what I want I am almost 18” attitude. Since high school I have crossed paths with many of the individuals, some have handled “adulting” well, others lacked the proper keys to make a successful transition. More concerned with getting “Lit” they have seemingly “peaked” in high school, but two organizations have decided to use their collaborative series to equip today’s youth.

P.E.A.K (Potential, Experience, Access, and Knowledge) formally known as Lake Valley Camp, has collaborated with L.I.T (Leaders Igniting Transformation) for youth leadership series the beginning of the school year. On Saturday March 2nd, they held the

“Road to Adulting” installment of the series at the Salvation Army building located at 1645 n 25thstreet. The event was fruitful for its participants as they were taught through various breakout sessions about resume writing, eliminating fast food eating to cook at home, healthy eating and more from multiple presenters.

The day concluded with a musical number by Janiya Williams and spoke word by Olivia.

Experienced the event and seeing the engagement level of the youth was an encouraging sight, proving that our youth are willing to listen we just have to be create with the message.