Robb and Zena Smith Launch R & Z Urban Art Gallery

Milwaukee is becoming a place of much influence. We’re a city typically known for following the hottest trends instead of embracing individuality. We’ve been known for the many traumas our parents and grandparents have experienced over the years. For many years, anytime you turn on the news or the radio station there was nothing but negative things to share and shed light on.

But not anymore. Milwaukee is in a great transition for what most of us believe for the better. As of late, there’s been so many positive happenings around the city. Many people are fiercely chasing their dreams, working consistently to make a difference. One well-known power couple has just added quite a bit of flavor to the city in one of the ways we need it most.

On April 6th, Robb and Zena Smith opened their very own Urban Art Gallery. It’s called R & Z Urban Art Gallery and it’s located at 823 west National Ave. This art gallery is authentically beautiful and is a space that the owners want Milwaukee to make its own.

With the slogan “Art Saved Me” the Smith’s plan to send a message that inspires the youth to know that their gift can be their way out of conflict, their way out of the streets, or even their way out of chaos. Zena Smith explained how her passion for art has always been her peace and her way of life. She says it’s a way that she connects with her family and loved ones as well.

Robb Smith describes his passion for art as the exact thing that brought him out of hard times. He says his past isn’t something that can hold him back because of Art. It allows him to express and feel while keeping himself busy.

The two agree that the word “gallery” doesn’t do it justice in comparison to what they really want to do for the community. They want the community involved. Whether you are an artist and need a spot to sell your work or a community member looking for a space to do creative development activities, this is the spot.

Upon visiting I was absolutely thrilled with the passion and courage that speaks through their work. The entire vibe of the spot is so intentional. Looking around I saw nothing but creative paintings and even portraits of Nipsey Hussle, Michael Jackson, and Robb’s grandmother who means the world to him.

I love the diversity of the spot and everything it stands for. I believe opening venues like this is so needed right now in our city mainly because it gives young people a chance to see what hard work can do and how your gifts and talents can truly pay off as long as you put the work in.

So again, super huge shoutout and congratulations on this incredible journey you two have begun together.