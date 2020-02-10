Roberta Edwards Fashion Affair Was Explosive

Milwaukee once known as that small town in Wisconsin where the Bucks play, is rapidly being recognized for its talent. Much is spoken about our professional sports teams, musicians ect, but we have so much more talent as proven by Roberta Edwards.

On Saturday Edwards turned the Grace Center into a skeptical of beauty and fashion, highlighting models and designers. Calling the event a Fasion show, is doing it a disservice, because it was so much more. In fact the name Amour De La Mode Fashion Affair, is fitting due elegance and buzz surrounding the event. Hosted by Reggie Brown formally of v100, the event had much star power, with Kaylee Crossfire of Netflix rhythm and flow as the main entertainment setting the stage on fire. On Saturday Edwards turned the Grace Center into a skeptical of beauty and fashion, highlighting models and designers. Calling the event a Fasion show, is doing it a disservice, because it was so much more. In fact the name Amour De La Mode Fashion Affair, is fitting due elegance and buzz surrounding the event. Hosted by Reggie Brown formally of v100, the event had much star power, with Kaylee Crossfire of Netflix rhythm and flow as the main entertainment setting the stage on fire.

Designers, models, vendors, community leaders and many more from around the city enjoyed the elegant event, rocking the events colors of red and black. Edwards an established model and entrepreneur says that she “ I Put so much work time and detail into this show and my brand. While working a full time job.” And work and preparing showed as the event was sold out. Kudos to her and all who made it possible.