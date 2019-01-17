Running Rebels Community Organization partners with Blood Center of Wisconsin to host community blood drive

Running Rebels Community Organization in collabo- ration with Pipeline 2 Promise, will host a Community Health & Wellness Fair (Blood Drive) with the Blood Center of Wisconsin on January 19th from 9:00am to 11:00am at Running Rebels East – 225 West Capitol Drive.

“Running Rebels Community Organization is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Victor Barnett, Founder and Executive Director of Running Rebels, “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With some- one in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly re- plenished, according to the Red Cross.

The Community Health & Wellness Fair is free and open to the public and will provide education on common chronic illnesses such as: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, COPD, depression, dementia, and breast cancer. Free blood pressure testing will be available. Two workshops that will be featured during the Community Health & Well- ness Fair are: QPR Suicide Prevention: Suicide Prevention Training (Adults Only) and Growing Minds Mindfulness Workshop (Ages 12-17).

There are so many resources available to help us improve our lifestyle and be healthy. The Community Health & Wellness Fair (Blood Drive) offers the opportunity to see so much in one place and at one location! If you are interested in improving your health and well-being, then the Community Health & Wellness Fair (Blood Drive) will be the place to be on January 19th, 2019.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please call 414-264-8222 or sign up online at bit.ly/running119.

Running Rebels EPIC Mission Statement: Running Rebels Community OrganizationEngages the community, youth, and families, Prevents involvement in gangs, drugs, vio- lence, and the juvenile justice system, Intervenes and guides youth to make positive choices, and Coaches youth through the transition to adulthood.