Who Runs the World? Girls: Are Millennials Still Feminists?

At a very young age we train our boys to be men. We teach them to fight back. We tell them to ‘man up and stop acting like a little girl.’ We teach them to hide their true feelings if it makes them look soft, ‘too feminine,’ or weak. From the minute a baby boy is born, we instill in them that it’s never ok to be a girl.

Since the beginning of time, women have always been the underdog, having little to no place in society. Women have had to deal with the omission of self-existence. We’ve had to live in the shadows of men as if they are superior, higher in status, more valuable even. It wasn’t until 1920 that women were able to have a voice. If it wasn’t cooking, cleaning, taking care of home and caring for children women were of no use to the society.

So, the question today is if the younger generation identifies with feminism in today’s society. Well, the answer to that question is yes. Recent studies show that nearly half (43 per cent) of those aged 18 to 34 say they would describe themselves as a feminist, compared with 23 per cent of those aged 45 to 54 and 21 per cent of those aged 55 to 64.

Now, I have experienced situations where there have been complete misunderstandings, fundamental misunderstandings if you will.

Feminism is not when women have more rights, power or privileges than their male counter partners.

Feminism is defined as the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes. Women do not fight for a higher status than men. Instead, women fight for equality.

Our country has taken many strides to bring equality about in both sexes, but the work is far from done. Millennials believe that women are still under glass ceilings.

The work place and equal pay is one of the top responses that come up when women’s rights are brought up. In the last 20 years, the gender wage gap has only improved by 8%.

This pretty much indicates eliminating the gap entirely is more than a generation away. Violence and sexual harassment in the work place and within communities is also another added-on factor of why feminism is still heavy on the hearts of millennials.

Women have come a long way but we still have a long way to go until we are considered equal to our male opposites. Millennials have expressed their appreciation towards the roles that men play within the society, but in all honesty, we just want the same appreciation we have for men to be given to us in the form of equality.

Beyonce said it best! Who Runs The World? Girl!

Sources: Express News