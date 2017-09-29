Russian Government Linked to Social Campaign Creates Fake Black Activist Social Media Account

As if there isn’t enough racial tension in the world today. It was just discovered that social media accounts on both Twitter and Facebook were linked to the Russian Government. Apparently, these accounts were created to “stroke racial tensions” during the presidential elections, New York Daily reports.

The name of the account was called “Blacktivist.” Oh, how thoughtful..

There were an array of accounts, that were from the efforts of the Russian government, geared towards separating and destabilizing Americans.

This particular account called for blacks to “wake up.” There were videos of police officers abusing their rights and brutally beating African Americans and there were publicized rallies all on this account for the world to see. The Rallies posted were that of the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party and at least seven other rallies and marches.

“We are fed up with police violence, racism, intolerance and injustice that passed down from generation to generation. We are fed up with government ignorance and the system failing black people,” the page’s description of the march for Freddie Gray read.

Surprisingly, the two accounts ranked more in likes than the verified and official account of Black Lives Matter with 360,000 likes. The current number for Black Lives Matter is 301,000.

Twiter officials appeared before congressional investigators on Thursday stating that there were around 200 Twitter accounts and 470 Facebook accounts that could possibly be linked to Russia.

It was reported by CNN, on Wednesday, that at least one of the Facebook ads bought by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign spoke on Black Lives Matter. It’s been widely suspected that these ads were specifically targeted to reach audiences in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore.

“Black people should wake up as soon as possible. Black families are divided and destroyed by mass incarceration and death of black men,” one of the posts said.

The black community has been set up to fail. That’s no secret. Creating accounts just to boost the hype up within the community for “laughs and giggles” is beyond inhumane.

Fake adds, fake election (“rigged” in the words of President Trump), fake accounts sometimes leaves one wondering, what’s really real in this world?

Sources: Jessica Chia (NyDaily)