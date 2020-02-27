Sad and unthinkable day for Molson Coors and the City of Milwaukee

Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

February 26, 2020

I join my colleagues, the residents of the 15th Aldermanic District and the entire City of Milwaukee family in offering sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of today’s horrific mass workplace shooting at Molson Coors (also commonly called MillerCoors).

If you can take a moment, please offer comfort to the loved ones of the victims, and also offer prayers and support for the workers of Molson Coors. The coming days and weeks ahead will be unimaginably challenging for them.

The vile and heinous deadly violence that was perpetrated at the brewery complex today has no place in our society and makes no sense. The cold disregard for human lives and the lack of value for human life that was shown must be categorically denounced across Milwaukee, across Wisconsin and throughout our nation.

We must work diligently each day to value our brothers and sisters, our neighbors, and even those we do not always see eye to eye with. We must look for the human value, the ties that bind us and the good and precious human spirit that each of us possesses.

We must all try to keep alive the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who said so poignantly: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”