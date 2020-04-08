Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday issued the following statement ahead of the Wisconsin primary:

“It’s outrageous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin are willing to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters tomorrow for their own political gain. Let’s be clear: holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly. For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts.”