Saturday community event on keeping safe from lead hazards

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey urges citizens to join Milwaukee PBS, WUWM 89.7 – Milwaukee’s NPR and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service onSaturday, April 14 for a community discussion on keeping families and homes safe from lead hazards.

The event will take place at St. Anthony’s Keyser Hall, 1730 S. 9th St. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the one-hour program will begin at 11 a.m. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alderman Rainey said attendees will hear from experts who will talk about health, environment, and provide practical safety tips.

“This is a city-wide issue of concern and it is well established that children and pregnant women are most at risk of long-term damage from lead exposure, and there is no safe level of lead. This discussion can help provide valuable information, and it will be followed by a helpful resource fair as well,” Alderman Rainey said.

The event will be recorded for playback on Milwaukee PBS 10 on Thursday, April 19 at 9 p.m.