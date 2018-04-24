Save ST. Joe’s Community Conversation

Save St. Joe’s Coalition, Sherman Park and Uptown Neighborhood Residents Community Listening Session

Parklawn Assembly of God , 3725 North Sherman Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53216 April 24t​ h​, 2018 @ 630pm-830pm

Even though Ascension has paused their cuts to St Joseph’s, we still want to hear from the community and keep up the pressure to save the last inner city hospital.

Please join us tomorrow at Parklawn Assembly of God, for this needed and important discussion with the community about what their needs and wants are for the community the St. Joseph’s serves