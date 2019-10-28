Save the City

The last few weeks have been devastating in Milwaukee. Nonstop we keep hearing about the violence that has been taking place. We continue to hear about the women being shot dead because of toxic relationships— Men being shot and shot at. But nothing hits home like the babies that continue to lose their lives do to senseless drama and recklessness.

On October 24th at about 5:30pm, 3 kids were fatally struck by a car that was running a red light. It was said that the car was driving around all other stopped traffic when the driver hit the kids in the crosswalk. After striking the kids the driver left the scene just seconds after.

The 6 year old girl was killed while the 4 year old girl and 10 year old boy are currently in the hospital fighting for their lives.

Just days after another Milwaukee woman was fatally shot by her (boyfriend) and on that same day another kid was struck by a car.

While too often we hear people say “this stuff happens everywhere” it’s sad to see people comfortable with tragedies happening day in and day out.

Granted violence does happen everywhere, Milwaukee isn’t your typical city. Yes, violence happens all the time in every city and every state, but where the majority of the highlighted violence in Milwaukee is happening is the same places many of us literally lay our heads.

We, the people of Milwaukee, know just how small our city is and many of us know almost all of everyone in it. The same people that we know and grew up with are the same people robbing and killing. The people that are dying are our relatives or relatives of friends and family. These people are not strangers. We all know them.

I say all this to say when is enough enough? When will we really hit the streets and demand that we turn things around; When will we, as individuals, realize how essential it is to build better relationships with our youth; When will we begin to care beyond a surface level?

How do we begin to realize that we are all hurting together; When will we become team players instead of competition? We need more genuine leaders and more sufficient systems to provide assistance; more programs that are really for the people; more role models for the young people; more respect for the elderly. The list goes on. Moral of the story…

We MUST do better.