Scandal-struck fertility clinic says it is not responsible for losing 4,000 eggs in storage tank failure and claims families should have known the risk after signing consent forms

One of the egg-freezing clinics that lost thousands of eggs and embryos is denying responsibility for the blunder.

University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, is facing more than 50 lawsuits after a storage tank failure destroyed more than 4,000 embryos in March.

On Monday, attorneys for the hospital filed legal papers saying the scandal was an unexpected accident and that they owe the families nothing, since they signed consent forms acknowledging there was a risk of losing their eggs.

Lawyers for the families have hit back saying this belated self-defense directly contradicts the CEO’s apology months ago, in which he took responsibility.

‘They are denying liability in this case,’ says Tom Merriman, a lawyer working with a number of the affected UH families.

‘They blame unnamed third parties, unexpected events, even the victims themselves. Saying “Oh well, you knew the risks.”