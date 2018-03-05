Sculptor Ed Dwight Releases Limited Edition Obama Bronze Sculptures

Denver, CO — Nationally recognized sculpture Ed Dwight, one of the most prolific and insightful sculptors in America, is honoring President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with limited edition bronze sculptures.

Dwight, whose very diverse background includes former Air Force Test Pilot, America’s first African American astronaut candidate (chosen by President John F. Kennedy), IBM computer systems engineer, aviation consultant, restauranteur, real estate developer and construction entrepreneur, has succeeded in all these varied careers. But for the last 30-plus years, he has focused his direction on fine art sculptures, large-scale memorials and public art projects. He has created more than 100 public art commissions across the United States in his 32 year career.

In 2010, Dwight was commissioned by Doug Morton and Marilyn Brown of Denver, CO to create Inauguration of History and Hope – Inaugural Sculpture Scene of President Barack Obama. This life size memorial composed of the President, the First Lady, the First Daughters, and Chief Justice John Roberts administering the Oath of Office. The exhibit was unveiled at the Colorado History Museum, Denver in 2010 and is anticipated to tour the country in the years to come.

In honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, Dwight is releasing limited edition bronze sculptures in honor of America’s First Black Family.

“I am honored to create these sculptures of our First Black Family (couple) of the United States and make them available for the community to remember the significance impact the Obama’s had on our country and the world,” Dwight said.

The sculptures are of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and also a combination.

For more information, visit www.eddwight.com