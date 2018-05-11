Seed and plant swap this weekend in the Garden District

With spring finally here, Alderman Terry L. Witkowskiinvites those thinning out their garden to stop by the Garden District Spring Seed and Perennial Exchange this Saturday. It takes place in the Garden District Farmers’ Market parking lot on S. 6th Street and W. Norwich Avenue on Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to noon.

“For those who are thinning out their gardens, this is a great way to share their plants with other people while saving money at the same time,” said Alderman Witkowski. “Stop by even if you don’t have anything to swap.”

Participants are asked to mark the seed or plant with the plant name, height and color.

“This is a way to spread the beauty and keep the Garden District green,” said Alderman Witkowski.

More information about the Garden District and Farmers’ Market can be found at http://milwaukeegdna.com.