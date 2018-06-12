Seeking Artists for Milwaukee Boat Parade

SEEKING ARTIST SUBMISSIONS FOR THE MILWAUKEE BOAT PARADE

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is seeking artist submissions to design and build parade floats for the 2018 Milwaukee Boat Parade. The Milwaukee Boat Parade coincides with Harborfest, September 8, 2018.

The art installation floats are a unique and special feature of the parade with the goal of creating something similar to the ever-popular Bosch Parade in Holland. Milwaukee Riverkeeper will procure pontoon boats for the art boats and artists will receive $500-$1000 for time and materials to create the floating installations. This year’s parade theme is “Where The Waters Meet”. Milwaukee Riverkeepers anticipate funding 6 art boats.

All applications must be submitted by June 15, 2018. Artists will be notified by early July. Art boat applications and photos of last year’s event may be found on Milwaukee Riverkeeper website, www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/m ilwaukee-boat-parade/.

More information and application at www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/m ilwaukee-boat-parade/.

ABOUT MILWAUKEE RIVERKEEPER

Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s mission is to protect, improve, and advocate for water quality, riparian wildlife habitat, and sound land management in the Milwaukee, Menomonee, and Kinnickinnic River Watersheds. We envision a future in which people from all walks of life can enjoy the healthy waterways of the Milwaukee River Basin.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper advocates for compliance with environmental laws and is licensed by the Waterkeeper Alliance, a network with more than 300 organizations worldwide dedicated to clean water and healthy communities. For more information about Milwaukee Riverkeeper, visit

www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org

OUR MAILING ADDRESS IS:

Milwaukee Riverkeeper, 1845 N Farwell Ave.,Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53202