Self Quarantine and Social Distancing

By this time, with COVID-19, has ruined every social plan on the books. Events, whether major or minor, have been canceled or postponed like never before. More and more jobs continue to lay off. Even the Democratic National Convention has officially been pushed back to August.

With no choice, we are forced to adapt to this new way of life. Business meetings have become virtual. Birthday parties have become virtual. Last week, my family hosted a zoom conference in place of a funeral service for my Grandmother due to social distancing.

It’s safe to say “It’s getting real,” like Cardi B. Staying at least 6 feet away from others is the recommended standard for social distancing. While the world is finding time to crack some funny jokes about this pandemic though precautions are necessary.

During this quarantine there are many ways to stay safe and of course it starts at home. Here’s a few quick tips for the cause:

Wash Your Hands IS A MUST

Wash your hands! Wash your hands! Wash your hands! Wash your hands after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing. Also, avoid touching your face.

Limit Your Shared Space with Family

If it’s possible, stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom. Stay in different rooms. One person in the kitchen at a time. Yes, this can be difficult overall but it works.

Stay Home

Restricting your activities outside of your home, whether it’s going to school, work, public areas or using public transportation is also a must. Only leave the house if you have an absolute essential job to take care of; grabbing food, doctors office, etc.

Do Not Share

Avoid sharing the following items with people or animals in your home:

* Bedding

* Dishes, drinking glasses and utensils

* Towels, including hand towels in the kitchen and bathroom

Become a Cleaning Machine

Early evidence shows that the new coronavirus can live on surfaces— for hours or even days in some cases.

Therefore schedule some time— at least once per day, be sure to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces around your home, including:

* Bathroom fixtures

* Counters

* Door knobs

* Keyboards

* Phones