Sen. Hansen and Rep. Crowley Introduce Legislation on Presidential Tax Returns

MADISON, WI – State Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) and State Representative David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement on requiring presidential candidates to release their federal tax returns:

“There has and continues to be a great deal of speculation among voters of all stripes about the current president’s financial dealings and the possible impact they could have on decisions he is making on behalf of the American people. That concern has only grown over time. I am deeply concerned that President Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns will encourage future candidates to follow suit. If that happens it could have an undermining effect on the Office of the President,” said Hansen.

“American citizens have the right to discern important financial information of those they are choosing to occupy the most powerful position in the world. The people deserve to know, with a high degree of confidence, that any decisions being made on their behalf are being done with their best interests in mind – not based on any hidden financial motives,” added Crowley.

LRB-1554 would mandate that any candidate seeking to have their name placed on the primary or general election ballot for president or vice president would be required to submit their tax returns for the three most recent years, prior to filing their candidacy with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Within 48 hours of receiving the tax returns, the Elections Commission will be required to post a candidate’s returns on its website. If enacted, the bill would go into effect for the 2020 presidential election.

“While there is a great deal of concern with the current lack of transparency with this president, our bill is aimed at addressing future concerns that could arise if presidential candidates continue to choose to withhold their tax returns from public view,” Hansen concluded.

19-1554_1