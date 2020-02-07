Senator Taylor Calls for Smart Justice Reform

(MADISON) –State Sen. Lena Taylor attended a public hearing in Madison as a member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety. There she listened to public testimony and spoke on the importance for smart justice reform, alternatives to incarceration, and corrections budgets that are dwarfing other critically needed state agencies.

Following the Committee Hearing, Senator Taylor released the following statement:

“There are currently 70,000 residents in the state’s correction’s system which includes those in incarceration, probation, monitoring, or some form of community corrections. The State GOP believes it is best to increase these numbers, which is outrageous.

Now more than ever, we need to implement smart justice reform to cut off the pipeline to prison. This means fighting for fair wages, quality education and stable communities. Instead of spending time, energy, and taxpayers’ hard-earned money on bills that would only increase incarceration and pull us further into a criminal justice hole we must reallocate that spending to reform the system entirely.”