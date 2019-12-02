Senator Taylor Kicks Off Her Bid For The Mayoral Ballot

Senator Lena Taylor started her bid for Mayor in usual Taylor fashion, in the heart of the community with the community. Taylor held the petition party at her headquarters located at 4345 n 60th street, where supporters were greeted with a street team consisting of community leaders such as, Andre Lee Ellis. The aroma of southern cooking also greeted the noses of those who came in, as she set up the back of the office with free food and drinks. Taylor a 4th term senator hopes to challenge Mayor Barrett, and the other known competition that is Alderman Tony Zielinski. This is an important race for our city, so no matter who you support get out and vote!