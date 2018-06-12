Seniorfest 2018 – Wednesday, June 13

You don’t want to miss this.

MILWAUKEE RECREATION

HOSTS SENIORFEST 2018

35th annual festival set for Wednesday, June 13

Milwaukee Recreation will host the 35th annual Seniorfest on Wednesday, June 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Milwaukee’s Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago Street. The extravaganza, created for active older adults, will feature bingo, dancing, a variety of exhibits, recreational activities, musical entertainment, door prizes and more. Exhibits and activity stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Workshops, music, and dancing will take place throughout the day.

“Seniorfest is an event that gives active older adults an opportunity to enjoy wonderful entertainment, network with vendors, and lace up their dancing shoes!” says Willie Mitchell, Recreation Supervisor. “We also use this special event to recognize the talents of our ‘Experience Life Award’ honoree.”

Throughout the day, Seniorfest 2018 will feature performances by Sweet Bobby and the Band, Bobby Way & The Wayouts, The Golden Eagle Band, and Joe LaVie. Tickets are $4 in advance (on sale through June 13) and $5 at the door. Parking is free. Call (414) 647-6053 for ticket information.