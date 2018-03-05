Seniors at DSHA take Senior Citizens back to high school with “Senior” Prom

More than twenty-five students from Divine Savior Holy Angels High School will spend their Saturday night, March 10th, hosting and celebrating “Senior” Prom at St. Anne’s Salvatoprian Campus (who mission incorporates compassionate care with modern methods of senior support.) This year’s fifth annual event, themed “Enchantment Under the Sea”, has been organized by four DSHA seniors and a team of St. Anne’s residents. The prom committee has collaborated to design decorations, determine refreshments, create a raffle and hire entertainment.

On prom night, St. Anne’s Gathering Room will be completely transformed to reflect the committee’s vision. Local band Maggie’smile will perform live music, including old standards, music from the 1930s, 40s and 50s and polkas. Residents will receive wrist corsages, handmade by DSHA students, and just like in high school, formal prom portraits will be taken to instantly capture the night’s excitement. Polaroid photos will be handed out so they can instantly have a memento of the night, and each attendee will also receive a treat bag with themed items.

DSHA senior Abigail Stoffel is thrilled to bring this social event to life, sharing, “I’m excited for St. Anne’s Prom because we are giving the residents an opportunity to relive one of the key moments of high school, something that will possibly trigger a happy memory for them.” Over her four years of high school, each DSHA student is required to fulfill an annual Salvatorian Service requirement. However, many of these young women volunteer beyond the obligated hours, because they develop meaningful relationships with the individuals they serve and witness the impact of sharing their time and talents. The significance of the connection often goes both ways. The St. Anne’s residents find gratification in helping prepare for this special night and enjoy connecting with the teenage volunteers.