Colin Kaepernick, NFL player for San Francisco 49ers, has had a timeline of motivational protests in his lifetime. Last year’s kneeling during the singing of the National Anthem, once again opened many eyes to the many racial epidemics taking place in our country.

Many claim that Kaepernick’s protest was disrespectful. Other individuals feel as if he took a stand that was well needed.

According to A media Corporation, as the NFL & football season approaches, one would wonder why anyone (especially blacks) would support the sport, especially since the league itself has persuaded owners to keep their distance from Kaepernick.

Well, if any one else is wondering why, here are seven reasons that have been listed in B. Warren’s post on A Medium Corporation’s website.

The Seven Lame Excuses Black Folk are Using to Watch the NFL this Year:

(According to Warren, these are real excuses from real black people)

#1. Colin made his point and I respect him. he stood his ground, his voice was heard, and he gained the respect of the league. However, I’m going to watch.

#2. Boycotting the NFL is not going to help or hurt Kaepernick’s cause.

#3. Colin Kaepernick wasn’t a good player, and that’s why he’s out.

#4. I’ve already purchased season tickets.

#5. Only the folks that don’t enjoy football are protesting.

#6. I support Kaepernick, but football is the best entertainment offered on Sundays.

#7. Colin chose his path and now he has to deal with it.

Thanks Warren for that insight!

If Kaepernick can take a stand regardless of his career and how his protest may affect him, why is everyone else so afraid follow suit?

“I am not going to stand up and show pride for a flag in a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Colin Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after what has now come to be one of the biggest controversies in sports history.

After reading those excuses, it seems as if the people like the idea of supporting, more so than actually supporting Kaepernick’s protest. The passionate player felt it in his heart, enough to somewhat put his entire career on the line to make a point and take a stand.

Mr. B warren will be taking his stand by boycotting anything that is NFL related. What will you do?

Sources: B. Warren (A Medium Corporation), Steve Wyche (NFL)