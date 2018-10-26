SEWRPC Seeking Feedback on Equity Analyses of VISION 2050 Amendment

DRAFT EQUITY ANALYSES OF VISION 2050

AMENDMENT RELATED TO FOXCONN The Commission staff is currently seeking feedback on draft equity analyses of the recently proposed amendment to VISION 2050 related to Foxconn. The equity analyses, prepared in response to public comment received during the previously completed comment period on the proposed plan amendment, include evaluations of potential benefits and impacts to the Region’s minority populations, low-income populations, and people with disabilities related to the amended plan. Residents are encouraged to provide comments on the draft equity analyses through November 26, 2018. Staff will consider all comments received on the equity analyses along with those provided during the previously completed comment period for the plan amendment, and will provide all comments to the Advisory Committees guiding VISION 2050 and to the Commission as part of their consideration of the proposed amendment.