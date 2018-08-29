SEWRPC seeking feedback on Vision 2050 Amendment

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION PROPOSED VISION 2050 AMENDMENT A proposed amendment to VISION 2050 incorporating land use changes and transportation improvements to serve the Foxconn campus is available for review and comment through September 30, 2018 . VISION 2050, the regional land use and transportation plan for the seven-county Southeastern Wisconsin Region, was adopted prior to any knowledge of the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant. Given the size and significance of the development, VISION 2050 needs to be amended to incorporate land use changes and transportation improvements to serve the Foxconn manufacturing campus area. In addition, based on changes in State funding for transportation projects since VISION 2050 was adopted, the amendment includes an updated analysis of costs and revenues associated with the transportation system recommended in VISION 2050. JOIN US AT ONE OF SIX PUBLIC MEETINGS Six public meetings on the proposed VISION 2050 amendment will be held in September. Staff will be available in an “open house” format, so you can attend any time during the two-hour timeframe. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Oral comment may be given to a court reporter during the meeting or written comments may be submitted. People needing disability-related accommodations are asked to contact the Commission offices a minimum of 3 business days in advance so that appropriate arrangements can be made. FOR MORE INFORMATION More information about the proposed amendment, including a 12-page summary and how to provide comments, can be found on the VISION 2050 website: Click here to learn more! Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission www.sewrpc.org