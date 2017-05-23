Sexual Assaults at HBCUs

By Camille Myrie, Howard University News Service May 21, 2017

The issue of sexual assault on college campuses has been highlighted from shows such as BET’s “The Quad,” to the recent federal lawsuit filed against Howard University. According to the lawsuit, the university failed to help five female students who say they were sexually assaulted or raped by fellow students or employees. NewsVision reporter Camille Myrie takes a closer look at the issue at various universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities.