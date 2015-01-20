Sexual Healing: How To Clear Negative Sexual Energy

By –Blackdoctor.org

Sex isn’t just physical; it is every bit spiritual.

Energy flows through everything around us. It is the life bearing force that makes living possible for every living thing imaginable. Energy, or chi, is limitless and formless, but its vibration can be experienced consciously and unconsciously.

For many, sex is seen simply as a physical act, but it’s more than that. On the energetic level, each person deposits energy into the other during the experience. Through the connection of the genitals, the spirit also connects with that of another.

As free and progressive as some view sex, emotional connection will always be established when two people decide to lay down together and this can complicate things for people who are basically “hooking up”. Many want to treat sex casually without thinking about the emotional affects that come along with it, but this can be a detrimental habit.

Every time sex is occurring there is also an energy exchange. If two people decide to sleep together they are making the decision to share not just body parts, but everything else that is contained within that body. Sickness and disease can be passed off to the next person during sexual contact, and the same applies to attitudes as well. Anger, joy, sadness, irritation, excitement and the like are vibrational energies that can pass onto the next person.

When having sex with a partner it is healthy and helpful to be aware of the energy you’re exchanging. Lower vibrational energy (anger, sadness, fear) manifests themselves as headaches, body aches, cloudy thoughts, irritation and poor attitude after having sex. The next day you may wake up feeling any of these conditions and not know where they came from. Believe it or not, your body is telling you that you’ve picked up bad energy and need to get rid of it.

High vibrational energy can be exchanged and experienced during sex as well, but it is the lower vibrational energy that, if not cleared, can become trapped in areas of the body and cause imbalance and disease. This is called “energetic debris” and this energy can be cleared in a few ways.

Epsom salt/Lavender bath

Water is a natural source of healing and cleansing. Lavender is known to relax the mind and body and Epsom salt is known to be a natural energy cleanser. Prepare a warm bath with one cup lavender Epsom salt and soak for 20 minutes. As you soak, imagine negative energy and frustrations melting away into the water. Empty your mind and leave the energy to flow down the drain with the water at the end of the bath.

Check your thoughts

If you find yourself feeling low or thinking negatively, put your thoughts in check. Rationalize your feelings and let them float away never to return. You can use meditation to ground yourself, quiet your mind and visualize the negative energy floating out of your body.

Sage smudging

Sage is an herb well known for its cleansing abilities and is often used in dowsing. Clear your energy field of debris by lighting a sage stick and dowsing yourself in the smoke.

It is my suggestion that before sex, both partners take the time to relax and release tension and negative energies before going into the experience. Sex is always more fulfilling when the moment is relaxed, filled with love and remains in higher vibrations.