Shaquille O’Neal Plans To Run for Sheriff in 2020

Basketball mogul, Shaquille O’Neal, announced Friday that he would be running for Sheriff in the year 2020.

While the former NBA star didn’t give specific details as to where he would be running, he did firmly state that it is definitely a go for him.

“This is not about politics for me. It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said Friday. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies and I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve.”

According to ESPN reports, O’neal is an honorary deputy in Clayton County, GA.

Shaq has often shared his admiration towards law enforcement and what better way to show respect and appreciation than to join the force?

Despite having very little knowledge and experience, O’Neal is confident in the service that he can provide to communities in need.

“I’m a guy that speaks all languages,” he said. “I can throw on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates, I can go in the ‘hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children. And I know how to run the team.”

O’Neal has spent a lot of time with the police over the years. He’s been spotted on ride-alongs with officers, and back when he played for the Miami Heat he was even sworn in as a reserve police officer for the Doral Police Department.

The former Lakers member and current TNT basketball analyst told WXIA-TV Atlanta,

“I know how to run the team,” O’Neal said. “My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it, surround myself with smarter people. And I know it’ll be successful.”

Well, I’m sure many are interested in seeing what Shaq will be doing for communities if he becomes Sheriff.

