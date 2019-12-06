Sheriff’s Deputies, Local Police Officers Volunteer for 13th Annual “Shop With A Cop”

Making the Holidays Brighter for 80 Children

Milwaukee, WI (December 6, 2019) On Saturday, December 7, 2019, 80 children will shop for holiday gifts with Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and police officers from multiple agencies within Milwaukee County. This will be a fun filled event to celebrate the holidays with the spirit of giving. In addition, volunteers composed of Correctional Officers, civilian staff, and dedicated community organization members will be volunteering to make this event a success.

We all have a vested interest in building positive relationships with the youth of our community. This program gives law enforcement officers an opportunity to share precious moments of friendship, kindness, and service with the most vulnerable and impressionable members of our community.

Milwaukee County Shop With A Cop, Inc. reached out to the Milwaukee-area business community, and has successfully secured full funding for the program for its 13th year. The generous donations will allow children from Journey House, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Neighborhood House, the SOS Center, Milwaukee Christian Center and UMOS to enjoy breakfast with Santa, holiday shopping with a law enforcement officer, a pizza party lunch and gift wrapping.

Children from first through eighth grades will be partnered with a law enforcement officer. They’ll board a chartered bus at Journey House and head to Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel downtown for a catered breakfast and then to Walmart with a police escort.

At Walmart, the children will be able to purchase up to $100 of gifts for family members and themselves. After shopping, they’ll head back to the Journey House where community volunteers will wrap their gifts with them.

Sheriff’s deputies will be joined by law enforcement officers from Milwaukee PD, Fox Point PD, Greenfield PD, Marquette University PD, Milwaukee House of Correction, Oak Creek PD, UW-Milwaukee PD, West Allis PD, and Wisconsin State Fair Park PD.

The MCSO thanks all the participating businesses and organizations for their monetary and in-kind donations which make this event possible: Geico, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Kohn Smith Roth, Lindner & Marsack, Rettko Law Offices S.C., The Marcus Corporation, Walmart, Jani-King, SURG Restaurant Group, Pizza Man, Go Riteway, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 4imprint, and Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Shopwithacopforkids.com

Shop With A Cop Scheduled Events

8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Children check in at Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St.

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Officer briefing; officers and children are partnered

9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Load buses to Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

9:45 – 11:00 a.m. Breakfast – Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

11:30 – Noon Load buses and ride to Walmart, 10600 W. Layton Ave.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Shop With A Cop at Walmart

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Load buses and return to Journey House

2:30 – 4:00 p.m. Wrap Christmas gifts Pizza / Holiday activities

**Media is welcome to cover this wonderful event**