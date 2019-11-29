Sherman Park neighborhood to receive support from BUILD Health Challenge®

The City of Milwaukee Health Department, Office of Violence Prevention – in partnership with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, St. Joseph Campus; United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County; and the Sherman Park Community Association, Inc. recently received an award of $250,000 as part of the BUILD Health Challenge®.

The award provides funding and additional resources to support community-driven strategies in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The overall objectives of the project are to increase resident well-being and prevent violence by advancing strategies in Milwaukee’s Blueprint for Peace. The project will be called BUILD Sherman Park. Additionally, Ascension Wisconsin has committed to provide $336,000 in matching support to ensure the project’s success.

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, who represents Sherman Park, looks forward to the impact this investment will have on the area. “I want to thank all the partners who came together to help secure this award for Sherman Park. This investment will be transformative for the residents of the area especially as it pertains to activating strategies in the Blueprint for Peace, which is a community driven agenda,” he said.

BUILD Sherman Park will focus on empowering Sherman Park’s residents, fostering safe, strong neighborhoods, as well as strengthening capacity, coordination, and collaboration for health and safety. There will be a project kick-off event on Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W Fond Du Lac Ave. “I encourage all area residents and anyone interested in learning more about the project to attend the kick-off on December 17,” said Alderman Rainey. “This will be a great opportunity to learn more about this investment and find out how to get involved in making Sherman Park a stronger neighborhood.”

For more information on BUILD Health Challenge, visit https://buildhealthchallenge.org/. Visit https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Our-Impact/BUILD-Sherman-Park.htm to receive updates on BUILD Sherman Park.