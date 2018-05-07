Sherman Park residents credited with causing Ascension to hit “pause” button on St. Joe plan

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

Residents of the Sherman Park neighborhood—along with city hall and the Black community in general—are being credited by the head of the Social Development Commission (SDC) with forcing Ascention Wisconsin to put ‘on pause’ its plans to reduce services at St. Joseph Hospital.

“Thank the community. Its voice was heard,” said George Hinton, CEO of the most respected community action agency serving Milwaukee county. “That’s why there is a pause (by Ascencion Wisconsin).”

Resident voices joined those of Mayor Tom Barrett, the common council and community leaders in expressing their concern at what the discontinuation of several core services would do to the Sherman Park neighborhood, which depends on the hospital for its health care needs.

Ascension Wisconsin was planning to discontinue surgical, medical and other services at St. Joseph as part of a plan to lessen its financial losses and transform its role in the predominately low-income Sherman Park area.

It would continue providing emergency services, obstetric care, and its neonatal intensive care unit.

“To be clear, ‘pause’ means we are stopping the plan to consolidate medical/surgical and ICU inpatient beds and surgery from St. Joe’s to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee,” said Bernie Sherry, senior vice president, Ascension Healthcare, Ministry Market executive, Ascension Wisconsin.

“We are not—and never were—closing St. Joe’s,” Sherry said in a statement.

In a Tuesday interview, Hinton said he hopes Ascension Wisconsin looks at how it can provide quality healthcare to over 250,00 people on the northside and adopt approaches that are respectful and culturally sensitive. He said he’s confident experts exists who know how to design a good health care system.

Hinton said Ascension Wisconsin’s now “paused” plan—if it had been enacted without opposition—would have ignored the basic health care needs of the Sherman Park area and do irrevocable damage to the community’s health safety net.

Hinton said SDC did not sponsor a community meeting held at Parklawn Assembly Church last week about the St. Joseph plan, but was elated to learn that the community continues to publicize their concerns.

Hinton said SDC’s involvement is consistent with its mission statement, which includes being an advocate for the community on issues ranging from health disparities to institutional bias.

The head of SDC hopes Ascension Wisconsin seeks out and communicates with residents, businesses and activists in the Sherman Park neighborhood and works together on a plan thar provides strong, quality health care with the benefits of commercial insurance, medicare and medicaid.

Ascension Wisconsin’s Sherry said the health care provider is committed to the future of Ascension St. Francis and there are no plans to close this access point for the community.

Ald. Khalif Rainey, one of several elected officials who voiced concern about Ascension’s plan, said he was pleased with the latest development by the healthcare provider.

“While I am thankful for the health care provider making this right decision, I am also thankful for the efforts of the community, the neighborhood and leadership in Milwaukee for helping Ascension officials see the correct course.”

Sherry stated Ascension Wisconsin will soon begin adopting the Ascension brand across all of its Milwaukee hospitals.

“Like all healthcare systems, Ascension Wisconsin must continue to respond to the chaning healthcare landscape and adapt to how care is delivered,” said Sherry.

“There is much work to do and it will take all of us—health systems and other providers, federal, state, and local elected and government officials together with community stakeholders—to tackle the public health challenges that face us,” Sherry continued.

“All of us have a role to play in developing broad-based, holistic solutions to transform our health-care system from one that treats people when they’re sick to one that helps people stay well and live their best lives. Ascension Wisconsin looks forward to being a part of the solution.”