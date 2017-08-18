Sherman Park Revival Celebration

Local restaurant advocacy group contributes to Sherman Park rehabilita9on with MPS students and families

MILWAUKEE, WI (August 18, 2017) – The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet is teaming up with Milwaukee Public School administraQon, students, and corporate partners at Sherman Park on Sunday, August 20 to host the first annual Sherman Park Revival CelebraQon. Local corporate partners will provide school supplies and carnival acQviQes. The event will kick off with a press conference featuring local elected officials and community leaders to acknowledge the significance in community partnerships and importance of rebuilding the Sherman Park area. The news conference is at 12:30 p.m., followed by the celebraQon from 1 – 4 p.m.

Two-hundred fiZy pre-selected MPS students will receive school supplies-filled backpacks from Kohl’s, lunch bags from the Milwaukee Bucks and Qckets for a Milwaukee Brewers game from the team. SURG Restaurant Group, which is a member of the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, will serve prime Carnevor steaks and other refreshments. Gruber Law Offices is sponsoring family entertainment including bounce houses, co\on candy and more. Other sponsors have contributed generously to the event, including Associated Bank, VISIT Milwaukee, and Phoenix Investors, a naQonal developer and Milwaukee stakeholder who partners with public officials to redevelop distressed properQes and create safer neighborhoods.