Sherman Park Revival Celebration

Local restaurant advocacy group contributes to Sherman Park rehabilita9on with MPS students and families
MILWAUKEE, WI (August 18, 2017) – The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet is teaming up with Milwaukee Public School administraQon, students, and corporate partners at Sherman Park on Sunday, August 20 to host the first annual Sherman Park Revival CelebraQon. Local corporate partners will provide school supplies and carnival acQviQes. The event will kick off with a press conference featuring local elected officials and community leaders to acknowledge the significance in community partnerships and importance of rebuilding the Sherman Park area. The news conference is at 12:30 p.m., followed by the celebraQon from 1 – 4 p.m.
Two-hundred fiZy pre-selected MPS students will receive school supplies-filled backpacks from Kohl’s, lunch bags from the Milwaukee Bucks and Qckets for a Milwaukee Brewers game from the team. SURG Restaurant Group, which is a member of the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, will serve prime Carnevor steaks and other refreshments. Gruber Law Offices is sponsoring family entertainment including bounce houses, co\on candy and more. Other sponsors have contributed generously to the event, including Associated Bank, VISIT Milwaukee, and Phoenix Investors, a naQonal developer and Milwaukee stakeholder who partners with public officials to redevelop distressed properQes and create safer neighborhoods.
“The rehabilitaQon of the Sherman Park area compliments our mission of revitalizing neighborhoods and increasing economic opportunities,” said Chairman and Founder of Phoenix Investors Frank Crivello.
“We are honored to support the incredible work being done in the City of Milwaukee.”
This event will focus on the posiQve programs and projects that have taken place since the Sherman Park disturbances in August 2016 and a commitment to conQnuing our efforts to improve outcomes for area residents.
“Milwaukee needs private and public leadership to be bold to make progress and create opportunies in our community,” said President and CEO of Mueller QAAS Jim Mueller. “Working together, we can improve the quality of life for all.” Mueller also made a sizeable contribuion to the event.
About the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet
Follow @MKEKitchenCab on Twi\er or visit h\p://kitchencabinet.restaurant.org ###
Leave a Reply