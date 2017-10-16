Shonda Rhimes Will Be The Third Black Woman Ever Inducted Into The TV Hall of Fame

This Post is Reposted From Blavity

The old-time saying, “three’s a crowd” is often used to reference an unprecedented third-wheel scenario. In the case of Shonda Rhimes, who is joining the television ranks of Oprah Winfrey and Diahann Carroll, this is one of those times that the best things come in threes.

Everyone’s favorite television producer, the shero whose work has brought us the magic of TGIT and Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes is a modern day Mona Lisa- a marvelous creative full of wonder. So it is no surprise or disdain that she is receiving so much honor for her contributions to television.

Signifying another moment in Black history for 2017, Shonda has been listed as only the third Black Woman to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, and on a Thursday nonetheless. How befitting!

Others to be inducted on this magical night are Joan Rivers, John Wells, Chevy Chase, and Roy Christopher.

The induction ceremony will take place on November 15th at the Saban Media Center.

The Television Academy Hall of Fame, founded in 1984, recognizes actors/actresses, producers, writers, comedians, and directors alike who curate work that shapes television as we know it.

Notably, for Rhimes, this well-deserved induction comes early in her career, which is a testament to her talent and longevity in the entertainment industry.

Congratulations Shonda!

Sources: Blavity