Showcase of Local Foods at Taste of The Gateway 2017

Alderman Terry L. Witkowski invites the public to attend the Gateway to Milwaukee’s Taste of the Gateway event on Thursday, August 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market Grounds, S. 6th St. and W. Norwich St. The Garden District event will feature food tastings, live music, artists, and raffles.

Alderman Witkowski said, “The Taste of the Gateway is a wonderful showcase for local food businesses and also gives customers the chance to try their wide array of food offerings.”

Food tickets will be sold (cash only) on-site for mini-sample portions, selling at 5 tickets for $5.00. Event sponsors include WaterStone Bank and Pick N Save.

Gateway businesses that are providing samples include: Farmhouse Paint & Sip, Monterrey Market, Milwaukee Classic Pizza, Omanhene Cocoa Co., Happy Dough Lucky, Bel Air Cantina, The Packing House, Pick N Save, Pineapple Cafe & Mexican Grill, Ramallah Grill, and Tortilleria El Sol. Beer will be provided by Saint Francis Brewery.

Free street parking on S. 6th St. will be available, as well as a free park and ride shuttle from the Sleep Inn parking lot, provided by FastPark (the shuttle will run roughly every 10 minutes).