Shyla Deacon School Board District 1





Education is the cornerstone of my life. I am a proud Graduate of Vincent High School and the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. My Undergraduate work was in Educational Policy and Community Studies and Master’s Work in Cultural Foundations of Education. Having spent all of my adolescence and teenage years in the district, creating opportunities for children and families like I had will be my priority.

I am running for MPS Board of Directors because it is imperative that the assets of schools, families, and communities are mobilized to create a progressive, unified movement for educational reform.

I am a board member and Policy Council Chair for Next Door Foundation, a former member of the Early Education Task Force for the City of Milwaukee, a member of the State of Wisconsin’s Impact Partner Committee for Children’s Mental Health, Family Engagement and Trauma Recovery, and a Parent Advisory Council member for MPS to increase Montessori options in the District—all committees that are shaping the future for Milwaukee’s youth.



Children need the necessary opportunities to reach their full potential. Therefore, my responsibility will be to maintain a structure that supports MPS’ vision, empowers the staff, and provides parental leadership — PARENTS ARE THE KEY TO SUCCESS IN THE DISTRICT, and I will do everything in my power to make them more inclusive in the decisions that are made for their children.

I strongly believe that we have THE BEST teachers and staff working with our children, and because education primarily takes place in the classroom, the board’s efforts must focus on enhancing and enriching those environments. At the heart of improving teaching and learning, our priorities must be focused on attaining 3rd grade reading and math proficiency. Additionally, MPS staff must understand cultural relevance, and let the classroom reflect those efforts.

WITH FOUR CHILDREN IN THE DISTRICT, I HAVE A MAJOR STAKE IN WHAT HAPPENS IN OUR SCHOOLS!!

It’s time to take full control of our Public School System. We cannot allow bureaucracies with baseless intentions tell us what’s best for our children! With the right leadership, we can make all MPS schools an example for every school in the nation.

NEW LEADERSHIP. NEW VISION. CHILDREN FIRST.

SHYLA DEACON for Milwaukee Public Schools – DISTRICT 1

[email protected] /Facebook: Shyla Deacon for MPS – District 1/Twitter: Shyla For MPS

Endorsed by:

Current MPS School Board President and District 1 representative, Director Mark Sain,

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, President Ashanti Hamilton, former Principal Janie Hatton, and many others! Check out the Facebook Page!