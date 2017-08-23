Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin Annual Red Tie Gala

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (July 14, 2017) – Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin is very excited to announce the Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin’s Inaugural Red Tie Gala, to be held on Friday, September 22nd, 2017 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm at Grace Center located at 250 E. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

The Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin (SCWWI) is a non-profit committed to not only bringing awareness and education to the community on sickle cell disease but also improving the quality of life for individuals and families affected by the disease.

This gala will mark the first of our annual signature fundraising event which will highlight both Medical professionals and patients living with Sickle Cell Disease.

Tokara Whitman, Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin wants the community to know that, “this organization is a culmination of my life’s work meshing with my life’s purpose…advocating for individual and families, educating the community on sickle cell disease, and offering support to medical teams to ensure the best patient care possible”. This organization was founded on the memory of her cousin who passed away from the disease.

There are a number of ways in which the community can support this event and the Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin in their other programs and initiatives. For more information please visit www.scwwi.org or contact Tokara Whitman at 414-807-0784.

About Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin

Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin is a nonprofit agency providing educational programs and community outreach for African-American individuals and families in the Greater Milwaukee Metropolitan area. The programs will form partnerships with local hospital systems and social service agencies. Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin’s goal is to be an advocate for those afflicted with the disease and help improve the quality of life of those afflicted. Only through building awareness and education amongst the community can true strides be made