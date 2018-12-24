Silent Nights (A Christmas poem)

So much happiness and smiles everywhere you look
In the shopping malls, grocery stores all the pictures on facebook
Families getting together drawing from each others strength
But what about those who rely on alcohol and hemp?
Not the “medicinal” kind that has the nutrients
I am talking about the hard weed smokers who adding hallucinates
Buying more and more with no regard to cost
All to forget traumas and have they have lost
Holidays are the worse because they cannot hide or fake it
Because their few friends are away with family and social places are vacant
Forced into isolation trying hard to cam their minds
The alcohol and drugs are not working so they contemplate suicide
Speak life into family and friends speak life into strangers
We never know what they are battling with could be depression and anger
Those who seem strong are sometimes the weakest
Broken embattled they have forgotten what love is
Spread to every one you encounter don’t get caught up in the holiday hype
Because you never know speaking kind to a stranger just may save that person’s life
