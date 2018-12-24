Silent Nights (A Christmas poem)

So much happiness and smiles everywhere you look

In the shopping malls, grocery stores all the pictures on facebook

Families getting together drawing from each others strength

But what about those who rely on alcohol and hemp?

Not the “medicinal” kind that has the nutrients

I am talking about the hard weed smokers who adding hallucinates

Buying more and more with no regard to cost

All to forget traumas and have they have lost

Holidays are the worse because they cannot hide or fake it

Because their few friends are away with family and social places are vacant

Forced into isolation trying hard to cam their minds

The alcohol and drugs are not working so they contemplate suicide

Speak life into family and friends speak life into strangers

We never know what they are battling with could be depression and anger

Those who seem strong are sometimes the weakest

Broken embattled they have forgotten what love is

Spread to every one you encounter don’t get caught up in the holiday hype

Because you never know speaking kind to a stranger just may save that person’s life