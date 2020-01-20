Singer “Becca” Expands Ministy: Opens Hair Salon

We hear about many artist who are famous, giving back after making millions to their communities, and other organizations. A honorable and much needed practice, especially in a world where being “selfish” has become a trend. In Milwaukee let us honor our own artist who have not yet made it big, but contribute in major way to the betterment of the community.

Rebecca Wigley-Burrell, known you most as simply Becca, is a sensational gospel singer who is also an advocate in the community. She has shown interest in mentoring young ladies, homelessness and a variety of other social issues. Her latest endeavor is a business, that is also used as ministry as well. Becca is known for powerful singles such as “Lay Down Your Burdens,” and at her new hair salon the “Hair’Em” she allows customers to do just that. At affordable cost, the shop specializes in natural hair, nails, make up and much more. Self image is important to the mental health of any young girl and woman, she provides a fresh look and a fresh take on many of life’s issues.

Visit our local hero if not for a hair styles, to thank her for all the hard work.